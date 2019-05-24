Beta Bionics and Zealand Pharma have commenced the home-use trial of the iLet bionic pancreas with dasiglucagon for autonomous bihormonal treatment of type 1 diabetes.

The first patients have been dosed in a clinical study to assess the home-use of dasiglucagon in the iLet bionic pancreas system.

Developed by Beta Bionics, the iLet is claimed to be the world’s first autonomous bionic pancreas device.

The iLet bionic pancreas system is a pocket-sized and wearable medical device, which autonomously controls blood-sugar levels in people with diabetes.

The lifelong, machine-learning and mathematical dosing algorithms incorporated into the iLet have been licensed by Beta Bionics from Boston University.

It is a bihormonal system that leverages lifelong machine learning and artificial intelligence to provide insulin and glucagon analogs for the autonomous treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Beta Bionics president and CEO Ed Damiano said: “The start of this home-use clinical trial with the iLet in its bihormonal configuration — autonomously and independently pumping both insulin and Zealand’s dasiglucagon — marks the achievement of a long-awaited and eagerly anticipated milestone.”

The iLet doses dasiglucagon, a glucagon analog developed by Zealand Pharma, can be used in a ready-to-use aqueous solution.

Dr. Steven Russell and his clinical research team carries out the home-use clinical trial at the Massachusetts General Hospital.

The randomized, two-arm and cross-over trial will evaluate whether the iLet operates as designed, as well as compares the operational performance of the iLet in its insulin-only configuration to its bihormonal configuration using dasiglucagon in adults with type 1 diabetes.

The study’s secondary objectives comprise of evaluating the impact of the insulin-only and bihormonal configurations of the iLet bionic pancreas system on glycemic control, quality of life, and treatment satisfaction among study participants, their caregivers, partners and family members.

Beta Bionics and Zealand Pharma have collaborated to conduct several co-development activities to secure regulatory approval for using dasiglucagon in the bihormonal configuration of the iLet.

Zealand Pharma president and CEO Emmanuel Dulac said: “Fully automated diabetes care, realized by a dual-hormone artificial pancreas system using insulin together with dasiglucagon, could significantly improve life for millions of people living with type 1 diabetes.”