NantHealth and Baxter announced that a NantHealth digital health solution is now available to connect Baxter’s Prismaflex system to a hospital electronic medical record (EMR).

Prismaflex is used in the intensive care unit (ICU) to treat patients with acute kidney injury (AKI) and certain blood and autoimmune conditions, which can be life-threatening.

The companies are demonstrating the technology at the 2019 Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) Interoperability Showcase this week.

ICU clinicians treat patients with the most serious and complex conditions. Care in the ICU is also multi-disciplinary, with several specialists and nurses providing care for these complex cases.

Despite these factors, technology and medical devices in the ICU remain largely disconnected and fragmented. These dynamics mean digital health solutions have the potential to positively impact patient care and hospital efficiency.

NantHealth has built a device driver allowing integration of its DeviceConX platform with the Prismaflex system. NantHealth’s DeviceConX works with various electronic medical record (EMR) systems and enables straightforward integration of information from the device to the EMR.

This means ICU nurses can spend less time manually documenting treatment data, while reducing the risk of transcription errors. NantHealth and Baxter are also working to validate drivers for Baxter’s next generation medical devices designed for the ICU.

“The ICU requires coordinated care among specialists and nurses, further complicated by the need to manage data streams from numerous medical devices,” said Brian Tufts, Baxter’s lead for Acute Therapies in the U.S.

“When customers use technology to streamline connectivity of Prismaflex to their IT systems, busy nurses are no longer tasked with manually charting treatment data. We are excited about this development as we work to create digital health solutions to help our customers turn data into meaningful insights to improve patient care.”

“Connected care solutions like those created by NantHealth provide important information for care team members to make more informed decisions about their patients,” said Wesley Madden, BSN, RN, vice president of Connected Care for NantHealth.

“We’re proud to work with innovative companies like Baxter, who understand the importance of giving clinicians the very best tools and data to deliver the highest quality care possible.”

NantHealth will be showcasing Baxter’s recently integrated Prismaflex device in the HIMSS Interoperability Showcase in Hall F – Booth #9100, which brings together multiple vendors with kidney and dialysis treatment solutions.

Prismaflex is Rx Only: For safe and proper use of the devices mentioned herein, refer to the complete instructions in the Operator’s Manual.

The Prismaflex system is intended for continuous renal replacement therapies (CVVHDF, CVVHD, CVVH, SCUF) and therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE). The Prismaflex system should be restricted to patients with a body weight greater than 20 kg (44 lb).

Source: Company Press Release