Baxter International has introduced disposable curved applicator, which is claimed to improve the delivery experience of its Floseal hemostatic matrix product line for procedures in the otolaryngology, head and neck surgical specialty (often referred to as ENT).

With an atraumatic design to help minimize tissue damage during use and a 10cm rigid stainless steel cannula, the Disposable Curved Applicator allows for improved access to the bleeding site and controlled delivery of Floseal.

ENT procedures most relevant for this new applicator include addressing intraoperative bleeding during skull base surgery, functional endoscopic sinus surgeries, septoplasties (correction of a deviated septum) and for the control of operative and post-operative bleeding (epistaxis) during nasal and sinus surgery.

Baxter’s advanced surgery business president Wil Boren said: “Investing in specialty-driven innovation within our leading hemostats and sealants portfolio is our priority as we work to meet surgeons’ needs so that they can help their patients heal.

“Floseal is a proven adjunctive hemostatic product that we are confident otolaryngologists will use to effectively manage intraoperative bleeding. Enhancing the Floseal delivery experience with products like the Disposable Curved Applicator is a critical part of our strategy.”

Northwestern University’s Dr Kevin Welch said: “While skull base surgery is a highly specialized and minimally invasive surgical technique, it’s important to have hemostatic agents like Floseal at the ready in the event intraoperative bleeding occurs.

“During procedures where bleeding is a possibility, I trust in the efficacy of a product like Floseal to help me stop the bleeding in a controlled and effective manner.”

Regardless of the surgical specialty, addressing intraoperative bleeding effectively and quickly is important in preventing major complications for patients and reducing the total cost of care. Individuals with uncontrolled intraoperative bleeding are up to four times more likely to die from their surgeries, may need more blood transfusions, and are more likely to have an extended hospital stay.

With more than 180 published clinical studies2 across spine, cardiac and other surgical specialties, Floseal has proved to be an effective adjunctive hemostatic product in helping to address intraoperative bleeding and continues to be the most frequently chosen active hemostatic agent in the US.

Source: Company Press Release