Baxter International has collaborated with bioMérieux for the development of future biomarkers to rapidly identify and inform treatment of acute kidney injury (AKI).

Baxter and bioMérieux announced their collaboration at the International Symposium on Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (ISICEM) this week. The companies did not disclose additional details about their collaboration.

Baxter acute therapies business general manager Reaz Rasul said: “We’re committed to improving outcomes for critically ill patients across the continuum of care, which includes identifying opportunities to diagnose AKI earlier so a patient can receive the best therapy.

“By working with the team at bioMérieux, we’ll be able to combine their expertise in diagnostics with our experience in bringing the latest medical advancements to the ICU.”

Baxter said AKI is a sudden decrease in kidney function over a period of hours to days and many a times is the result of illness, trauma or infection. The sudden loss of kidney function can lead to accumulation of toxins and fluids in the blood, which if left untreated could lead to death.

In some of the most severe cases, AKI needs renal replacement therapy (dialysis) to replace the function of the kidneys. AKI is considered to be a common complication of acute illnesses in intensive care units and hospitals and early diagnosis is critical.

bioMérieux executive vice president and chief medical officer Mark Miller said: “As a leader in pioneering diagnostic solutions, we’re looking forward to collaborating with Baxter to address the important challenges in critical care medicine such as AKI. In order to accomplish this, the team at the recently-acquired Astute Medical is committed to the development of additional high medical value biomarkers for improved patient care.”

Last month, Baxter stated that NantHealth digital health solution will be available to connect with the company’s Prismaflex system to a hospital electronic medical record (EMR). Prismaflex is used in intensive care unit (ICU) in treating patients with acute kidney injury (AKI) and certain life-threatening blood and autoimmune conditions.