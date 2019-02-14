Eye health company Bausch + Lomb has received the US Food and Drug Administration’s 510(k) Clearance for use of the Tangible Hydra-PEG custom contact lens coating technology on various of its Boston gas permeable lens materials and Zenlens family of scleral lenses.

Bausch + Lomb stated that the Tangible Hydra-PEG, which is designed to address contact lens discomfort and dryness, is a high-water polymer coating that is bonded to the surface of a contact lens.

Tangible Hydra-PEG is touted to give eye care professionals the opportunity to enhance contact lens customization for their patients using Bausch + Lomb lenses. This coating technology is claimed to improve wettability, increase surface water retention and lubricity, and minimize deposits on various lens materials.

Bausch + Lomb US ‘resident Joe Gordon said: “The approval of the Hydra-PEG coating technology allows eye care professionals to offer improved lens wettability when using some of our key Boston GP materials or Zenlens scleral lenses, which demonstrates our ongoing commitment to bringing advancements that help meet the challenging vision needs of this patient segment.

“We continue to provide eye care professionals innovative specialty contact lens materials and support through our Boston brand of products, which have been available for decades.”

Last June, the company entered into worldwide licensing agreement with Tangible Science, a company that develops technologies to improve contact lens wearing experience.

As part of the agreement, Bausch + Lomb will use Tangible Science Hydra-PEG contact lens coating technology on some of its materials and lenses through its specialty Specialty Vision Products business.

University of Houston College of Optometry, Houston visiting professor Maria K. Walker said: “Specialty contact lenses and the ability to offer customizable solutions are important for patients with challenging visual needs.

“The availability of the Tangible Hydra-PEG coating with Bausch + Lomb Specialty Vision Products will enable practitioners to offer patients additional solutions for their demanding visual requirements.”

Last December, the company secured 510(k) clearance for its ULTRA Multifocal for Astigmatism contact lenses, the first multifocal toric lens to be available as a standard offering.

This soft contact lens is made from monthly silicone hydrogel lens and follows the success of the company’s ULTRA for Presbyopia and ULTRA for Astigmatism lenses.