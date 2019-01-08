Aulisa Medical USA, a company which integrates medical device science and information communication technologies to offer smart medical solutions, has launched the first of its Guardian Angel Rx line of wireless, wearable continuous vitals monitoring and alarm systems.

Aulisa Medical stated that this product can help in not just monitoring vitals and alarm systems and address the changing healthcare landscape.

The company’s line of vitals monitoring systems offers wireless continuous remote monitoring to avoid inconsistencies in spot-checking vitals and help in early detection of patient vital sign abnormalities and give alarm to care-takers.

Aulisa Medical USA founder and CEO Augustine (Augie) Lien said: “There are big unmet medical needs for this technology. Due to serious nursing staff shortages world-wide, the standard of patient care in hospitals defaults to infrequent spot-checking. Patients are often unattended for hours, their conditions and vitals trends difficult to detect.

“Adverse events then occur before effective medical intervention can be taken, causing many unnecessary deaths in hospitals and at home. Aulisa’s wireless continuous monitoring and automatic alarm system is the answer to these unmet medical needs.”

Its first two Guardian Angel vitals monitoring systems are the GA1000 Rx for local use (within a 32.8 foot/10 meters radius) and GA2000 Rx with remote monitoring capabilities via Internet or Intranet, as well as other additional features.

Aulisa Guardian Angel Rx devices can continuously monitor vitals, once every second. As the device is wearable and wireless, it can be used by adults, pediatric and infant users.

The unique serial code on the sensor can e paired with tabletop display unit to ensure the exact patient pairing and to avoid patient data being sent to the wrong display unit.

Aulisa Medical claims that its devices are double encrypted, using both AES-128 data encryption as well as an Aulisa Private encryption method for optimal security.

The device is powered by 22 hour rechargeable lithium-ion battery, which makes it ideal for wireless monitoring for long periods and for transport situations. The device sends the data through wireless internet-connected devices with the Aulisa app (available on iOS and Android devices).

Guardian Angel Rx GA2000 Series has products that feature GA1000, along with 3 minutes of data surrounding alarm events, which are recorded and saved for optimal convenience in quickly locating and viewing most relevant patient vitals data.

It also includes patient video (with night vision) and audio and has remote, cloud-based monitoring via display unit, with no distance restrictions.