AstraZeneca has secured marketing authorisation from the European Commission (EC) for its Bydureon BCise device to treat patients with type-2 diabetes.

Bydureon BCise is an exenatide 2mg prolonged-release suspension for injection in pre-filled pen.

It has been approved as a new formulation for Bydureon (exenatide extended release) to treat type-2 diabetes patients.

The new formulation of once-weekly Bydureon is an enhanced single-dose and pre-filled pen device, which needs no titration.

The approval was granted for use in combination with other glucose-lowering medicines such as basal insulin.

Bydureon BCise will enable to improve glycaemic control in adults with type-2 diabetes whose blood sugar levels are inadequately controlled by other glucose-lowering medicines together with diet and exercise.

The approval was based on data from two clinical trials, including Duration-Neo-1 and Neo-2.

Duration-Neo-1 is a 28-week, randomised, open-label and comparator-controlled trial, which demonstrated that once-weekly Bydureon BCise showed an HbA1c reduction of 1.4% against 1.0% for twice-daily Byetta (exenatide) injection at 28 weeks

Bydureon BCise also showed a mean weight reduction of -1.5kg as monotherapy against 1.9kg when combined with certain oral antidiabetic medicines.

In October 2017, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted approval for the new formulation of once-weekly Bydureon BCise.

AstraZeneca cardiovascular, renal and metabolism global medicines development head and vice president Elisabeth Björk said: “Building on the already well-established efficacy and safety profile of once-weekly Bydureon, today’s approval of Bydureon BCise will enable us to offer an additional treatment option for patients with type-2 diabetes whose blood sugar levels are inadequately controlled by other glucose-lowering medicines together with diet and exercise.”

