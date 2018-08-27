Arkansas Children's Hospital has signed an agreement with MEGIN (formerly Elekta Oy) to acquire a TRIUX neo for functional brain imaging.

MEG is a completely non-invasive diagnostic device and directly measures magnetic activity generated by neurons in the brain.

TRIUX neo is being used in the diagnosis and assessment of complex neurological disruptions and is able to detect and localize neural events with millimeter accuracy and with millisecond resolution. This detection capability is impactful when diagnosing patients across a wide spectrum including epilepsy, brain tumors, traumatic brain injury, post-traumatic stress disorder, and autism.

Arkansas Children’s Hospital neurology chief Gregory Sharp said: “MEG is a state-of-the-art device that can precisely localize the source of seizures within the brain to help provide a life-changing cure for select children with uncontrolled epilepsy. This asset will lead to new understandings of neurologic disorders through research.”

MEGIN CEO Janne Huhtala said: “We are very excited to be working with Arkansas Children’s Hospital and providing our latest technology in functional brain imaging for their patients.

“The information gained through the use of MEG can have a significant impact on patients who are otherwise left with few definitive answers when faced with surgery.”

TRIUX neo is scheduled to be installed by the end of this year.

