AngioDynamics has signed an agreement to acquire medical diagnostic and device firm, RadiaDyne, for an undisclosed sum.

RadiaDyne is a privately-held firm engaged in the designing and development of patient dose monitoring technology to enhance cancer treatment outcomes.

The company’s products portfolio includes OARtrac real-time radiation dose monitoring platform, as well as oncology solutions such as IsoLoc/ImmobiLoc and Alatus balloon stabilizing technologies.

AngioDynamics president and CEO Jim Clemmer said: “The acquisition of RadiaDyne, combined with our recent BioSentry asset purchase, delivers on our commitment to build a world-class oncology portfolio.

“We believe that together, these disruptive, patient-focused technologies will deliver safer, clinically-relevant, economically-favorable solutions for patients. This combination will significantly expand our value proposition and meaningfully change how care is delivered.”

Via intracavitary device, the OARtrac system offers precise and real-time measurement to the medical and radiation oncologists.

The system also offers critical dose feedback to medical and radiation oncologists, enabling to customize adaptive radiotherapy, decrease side effects and improve clinical outcomes across all forms of radiation and photon beam therapy.

The OARtrac system monitors multiple cancer treatment modalities within the same treatment center, enabling to reduce overall treatment costs.

IsoLoc/ImmobiLoc is the endorectal technology, which removes transient rectal gas through using patented gas-release tip, helping to reduce prostate motion and radiation toxicity.

Alatus vaginal balloon packing system will help physicians to optimize dosimetry protection and reduce complications.

Alatus is said to be the only vaginal balloon packing system secured approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It was clinically proved to decrease dose to the bladder and rectum.

RadiaDyne founder and CEO John Isham said: “This partnership immediately strengthens our commercial infrastructure, allowing us to deliver the benefits of our innovative products to a wider patient population.”

AngioDynamics provides minimally invasive medical devices for professional healthcare providers to be used in vascular access, peripheral vascular disease and oncology.

The company’s product portfolio includes ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access products, angiographic products and accessories drainage products, thrombolytic products and venous products.