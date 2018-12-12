Digital health firm Analytics 4 Life has collaborated with Actelion Pharmaceuticals to develop new diagnostics for pulmonary hypertension.

As part of the deal, the two companies will study Analytics 4 Life’s CorVista diagnostic imaging technology for application in pulmonary hypertension.

The 500-person clinical study has been started for the development of new diagnostics for pulmonary hypertension.

Analytics 4 Life intends to use advanced machine learning technologies to develop non-invasive test, which can provide a complete picture of cardiac health.

Analytics 4 Life CEO Don Crawford said: “We look forward to collaborating with Actelion to expand research of our CorVista platform into pulmonary hypertension.”

CorVista is a non-invasive medical imaging system, which has been developed to capture and process patient data. It will provide results in a report that can be accessed through a safe web portal.

The system holds capacity to scan signals emitted by the body without radiation, exercise, or pharmacologic stress and wirelessly transfers the signal package to the cloud for processing and report generation.

As part the evaluation of the patients, the physicians can illustrate and use the results generated by the system.

CorVista is an investigational device restricted by federal law to investigational use, and is not yet commercialized.

The system is said to be tested in more than 2,600 patients in the coronary artery disease learning and algorithm development (CADLAD) clinical study.

Analytics 4 Life research vice president Dr Shyam Ramchandani said: “We clearly see how our machine learning work in coronary artery disease can be leveraged in pulmonary hypertension.

“This new research expansion exemplifies the growth of Analytics 4 Life, as well as the advancements in healthcare solutions being fostered at Johnson & Johnson Innovation, JLABS.”

Actelion, which is a Janssen Pharmaceutical company of Johnson & Johnson, focuses on providing treatments for cardiovascular disorder called pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

Analytics 4 Life is engaged in the development of a novel, radiation-free, and exercise-free cardiac imaging technology to enhance existing care pathways.