Global pharmaceutical firm Allergan has acquired dermatology and medical aesthetics firm Envy Medical, adding skin resurfacing dermalinfusion system to its medical aesthetics portfolio.

Envy Medical, which has a technology in skin resurfacing, will help Allergan to expand its medical aesthetics portfolio.

Envy Medical CEO Arash Khazei said: “As a leader in non-invasive medical aesthetic devices, we believe the Dermalinfusion system is a perfect fit with Allergan and its product portfolio.”

Envy Medical produces Dermalinfusion, which is a non-surgical and non-invasive skin resurfacing system for the face and body.

Dermalinfusion can be used in physician’s offices, medical spas and luxury spas, and is claimed to be the only treatment that simultaneously exfoliates, extracts and infuses the skin with professional strength serums.

Each serum will be specifically formulated for the treatment of a variety of skin concerns across all skin types.

Dermalinfusion uses medical grade diamond tips to securely and efficiently exfoliate all skin types. The skin resurfacing system is currently available in more than 30 countries via network of third party distributors.

Envy also produces a range of take-home skin care products, in addition to Dermalinfusion systems and serums. Envy products are said to further complement Allergan’s SkinMedica portfolio of skin care products.

Allergan US medical aesthetics senior vice president Carrie Strom said: “The acquisition of Envy Medical’s Dermalinfusion reinforces our commitment to skin care and to offering a full range of solutions for Allergan customers and consumers.

“The breakthrough technology for skin resurfacing appeals to millennials and their focus on skin quality and is a perfect opportunity for Allergan to help our healthcare providers capture new patients for this and other medical aesthetic procedures.”

In September 2018, Allergan unveiled plans to build a medical aesthetics innovation center in Chengdu, China.

The facility will feature a training center for medical aesthetics healthcare professionals, in addition to education and product experience center for medical aesthetics consumers.

Chengdu will enable professionals to access Allergan’s medical aesthetics products and globally-leading medical aesthetics treatments.