Allergan, a pharmaceutical firm focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical and regenerative medicine products, has unveiled plans to build a medical aesthetics innovation center in Chengdu, China.

The new center, which will be constructed at the High-Tech Zone of Chengdu, is expected to be opened in early 2019.

Allergan has signed the cooperation agreement with Chengdu government for the new center at this year’s Chengdu International Investment Summit.

Allergan APAC MEA president and senior vice president Jason Smith said: “Allergan’s rapid growth in China is linked to China’s growing economy, supportive government policies and growing consumer interest in medical aesthetics treatments.”

The facility will feature a training center for medical aesthetics healthcare professionals, in addition to education and product experience center for medical aesthetics consumers.

The center will be developed with an investment of more than $14.7m, and is being used to train more than 3,000 medical aesthetics professionals per annum.

The facility will enable professionals to access Allergan’s medical aesthetics products and globally-leading medical aesthetics treatments.

It will use Allergan’s advanced resources and clinical experience from across the globe to enhance the consultation and treatment skills of Chinese medical aesthetics professionals and their clinics’ management levels.

Since entering China in 2009, Allergan has been offering world-class academic exchange platforms for medical aesthetics professionals via Allergan Medical Institution (AMI).

The company will work with a range of industry partners such as medical institutions and regulatory authorities to facilitate seminars, international academic visits, online meetings, on-site practice and demonstrations.

Allergan’s aesthetics products and treatments comprised of Botox, Juvederm, and Natrelle, which are already available in China.

The company has also launched its facial rejuvenation solutions such as MD Code and MD ASA in China.

Allergan China president White Wang said: “Allergan’s rapid growth in China is driven by our desire to serve the market by continuously introducing innovative medical aesthetics products and technologies.

“Our Medical Aesthetics Innovation Center will allow close collaboration with the Chengdu government to explore how to accelerate the market access of innovative medical aesthetics products.”