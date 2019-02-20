Alcon, the global leader in eye care and a division of Novartis, will debut the iLux MGD treatment system to the Eye Care Professional (ECP) community at the SECO International 2019 annual meeting, taking place February 20-24 in New Orleans.

The device, which received approval from the Food and Drug Administration in December 2017, helps eye care professionals provide comprehensive, in-office treatment for their patients with dry eye disease.

This launch, along with an interactive booth experience and dozens of educational events and product innovations, reaffirm the Alcon commitment to help patients see, look and feel their best.

“As Alcon moves toward becoming an independent company, we plan to continue to showcase our industry leadership at meetings like SECO International by bringing forth innovations that give ECPs the tools, techniques and data to deliver the best outcomes for their patients,” said Sergio Duplan, Region President, North America, Alcon.

“At this year’s meeting, we are excited to put the iLux® Device into the hands of optometrists who have been seeking opportunities to offer new treatment solutions to their patients suffering with dry eye disease.”

The innovative and personalized iLux MGD Treatment System addresses Meibomian Gland Dysfunction (MGD), a leading cause of dry eye.1 Handheld and portable, the iLux® Device with Smart Tip Patient Interface enables ECPs to directly target a patient’s blocked Meibomian glands through the application of light-based heat and compression under direct visualization. The device expands the company’s current dry eye treatment offerings and allows practitioners to tailor treatment to the needs of each of their patients with dry eye disease in a matter of minutes.2

Leading-edge technology and data are the focus of the Alcon educational program both at the booth and during symposia throughout the meeting. Alcon will debut a Multifocal Virtual Reality training module to provide ECPs with a unique, best-in-class educational opportunity to go behind-the-scenes into the fitting experience with Alcon multifocal contact lenses.

In addition, new data will be unveiled from the Power of One™ 2.0 program assessing the impact daily and monthly contact lens replacement schedules have on practice growth. The Alcon booth (#1533) will be located in the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (ENMCC), Hall I & J.

Alcon teamed up with Microsoft and Elara Systems to create the new Multifocal Virtual Reality training module for ECPs, residents and students. This immersive, three-dimensional educational experience guides practitioners through the multifocal contact lens fitting process for presbyopic patients. The new training is part of the Alcon Experience Academy, which offers industry-leading face-to-face and virtual trainings and educational resources for all Eye Care Professionals.

Alcon is excited to share new data from the Power of One 2.0 Program, demonstrating the business benefit of this strategy centered on one-month and one-day contact lenses to improve patient compliance, exam frequency and practice revenue.

Power of One 2.0 utilizes aggregate de-identified electronic health records and point-of-sale data to assess the impact contact lens replacement schedules have on annual per patient revenue. Results show an overwhelming majority of daily disposable contact lens wearers replace their contact lenses in accordance with the manufacturer’s recommended replacement frequency and daily disposable contact lens wearers have the highest annual per patient revenue for all goods and services purchased within a practice.

Alcon’s broad portfolio of daily disposable and monthly replacement lenses with high replacement compliance rates, patient rebates, and staff training tools enable the optometrist to execute the Power of One 2.0 Growth Strategy in their practice.

