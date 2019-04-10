Organised by EuroMediCom, medical experts attended the 17th Aesthetic & Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress to showcase future aesthetic medical devices

From robots carrying out hair transplant procedures to eliminating pigmentation of scars and veins, aesthetic medical devices are delaying the signs of aging without any pain or need for rehabilitation, despite involving injections and surgery.

More than 10,000 participants from around the world gathered at the Grimaldi Forum in Monte Carlo last week to showcase their latest innovations in this area at the 2019 Aesthetic and Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress (AMWC).

Aesthetic surgery experts and distributors from more than 120 countries shared their B2B experience and presented this year’s new developments through unique workshops and lectures.

Here, we profile six aesthetic medical devices and systems displayed at the 2019 AMWC.

Aesthetic medical devices

Revance Therapeutics: DaxibotulinumtoxinA (DAXI)

Revance Therapeutics is an emerging Silicon Valley biotechnology company developing neuromodulators (the process by which nervous system activity is regulated by way of controlling the physiological levels) for the treatment of aesthetic and therapeutic conditions.

The California-based company is also developing one of the largest demands within the facial aesthetics category: Glabellar – or frown – lines.

At AMWC, the presentations of its SAKURA 3 Phase 3 open-label, long-term safety study of DAXI for injection treatment of glabellar lines.

The SAKURA 3 trial was specifically designed to evaluate the long-term safety of DAXI following both single and repeat treatment administration in adults.

DAXI has shown potential to become the first long-lasting injectable formulation of botulinum toxin type A.

Revance CEO Dan Browne said: “We are very excited by these compelling new data, which support DAXI as a next-generation neuromodulator with highly differentiated characteristics.

“We look forward to working closely with the FDA to bring this important treatment to patients as soon as possible.

“The success of the SAKURA aesthetic trials, combined with our ongoing therapeutic studies in multiple neuroscience indications, drive our mission to become the leading innovator in neuromodulators.”

Lumenis: Legend Pro+

Israel-based Lumenis claims to be the “world’s largest energy-based medical device company for aesthetic, surgical and ophthalmic applications”.

The laser treatment company announced the launch of its newest platform, the Legend Pro+, powered by four clinically-proven, complimentary technologies at the AMWC.

Legend Pro+ has the ability to treat the skin from within, toning the muscles of the face and the body all through to the outer layer of the skin without requiring anaesthesia.

The platform combines four innovative features to offer a complete toolkit for tailor-made sessions: Hybrid Energy, TriPollar radio frequency, Dynamic Muscle Activation and TriFractional to enhance the natural healing and regeneration process of the body.

The device is also equipped with five different ultra-thin electrodes and pin tips that differ in length and dimension to create the desired clinical effect.

These enable the provision of a range of face and body treatments, including non-invasive body circumference reduction, skin tightening, cellulite reduction and wrinkle reduction.

ARTAS System

The US-based ARTAS robotic system automates the follicular unit extraction (FUE) procedure, and claims to be the “first and only physician-assisted robotic systems to dissect and assist in growing follicular units directly from the scalp using proprietary algorithms”.

The automation enables surgeons to perform FUE with precision and allows maximum preservation of follicles under a doctor’s supervision within three to four hours.

Robotic hair transplants have the same advantages that manual FUE procedures have over traditional hair transplants, while also eliminating the risk of human error.

It states on its website that it is a clinically proven, permanent solution that provides natural results without stitches, staples, linear scarring or damage to existing hair.

Nanosoft microneedles

The Nanosoft product is an innovative, certified microneedle device which claims to enable a “nearly-painless and consistent intradermal delivery of various substances”.

Fillmed and NanoPass collaborated to present the needle at AMWC last week, and will launch it in May this year.

Based in Israel, NanoPass develops microneedles designed to deliver intradermal and cosmetic correction on signs of ageing and improve skin quality. The company collaborates with vaccine and immunotherapy product developers.

The Nanosoft microneedle is an injection device with three pyramid-shaped microneedles produced using MEMS technology from silicon crystal.

Biotech Italia: XLASE PLUS

Headquartered in Italy, Biotec Italia operates in more than 67 countries and claims its new Xlase Plus to be the “world’s most advanced and versatile laser and light platform” .

The multipurpose unit, which was exhibited at AMWC last week, offers treatments for a number of applications, eliminating the need to invest in multiple laser systems..

The Xlase Plus consists of an anti-ageing cosmetic laser that can help eliminate wrinkles without painful injections, as well as the visibility of coloured veins.

The device is also a Q-switched technology – a non-invasive laser that creates a high-intensity pulsed beam of light to remove tiny fragments of pigmentation or ink.

Biotec Italia specialises in manufacturing and supplying industrial products and services to its customers, clients and partners.

Lutronic

Lutronic, an innovator of aesthetic and medical advanced lasers, featured at the AMWC in Monaco last week to discuss its “smart” systems.

Its devices provide treatments for wrinkle reduction or laser hair removal, offering patented, real-time feedback while the procedure is being performed.

Clinicians can optimise treatments for each individual, helping to maximise outcomes.

An example of its intelligent care device is the Lutronic Genius, which was launched at the American Academy of Dermatology conference in early March.

The radio frequency platform uses patented algorithms to interrogate the patient’s skin hundreds of times each second, ensuring the amount of energy the clinician requests is delivered in the time and location that was requested.

The Lutronic Genuis provides coagulation treatment -the process of a liquid changing to a solid or semi-solid state – resulting in the regeneration of collagen and elastin, which improves scars, skin texture, wrinkles and laxity anywhere on the body.