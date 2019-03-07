Adventist Health and GE Healthcare announced a collaboration that will help transform healthcare delivery and patient experience across the 21-hospital system in California, Oregon and Hawaii.

During the next five years, the organizations will partner to maximize the capacity of the system’s clinical assets and leverage them to improve patient care delivery. The collaboration will provide health system leaders with better information through advanced analytics and reduce process variation to improve the quality and reliability of care.

In addition, the collaboration is expected to enable growth and yield cost-saving efficiencies which create a financial improvement of more than $100 million over five years.

“GE Healthcare understands that at the center of our mission of living God’s love by inspiring health, wholeness and hope is a transformation of the way our communities experience health care,” said Bill Wing, president of Adventist Health.

“We believe this relationship will help us deliver innovative, patient-centric care, with the goal of improving the community’s health experience and making care more accessible and affordable.”

“We are looking forward to continuing our relationship with GE Healthcare, a company that brings access to market-leading resources, expertise, advanced analytics, and proprietary tools,” said John Beaman, chief business officer, Adventist Health. “This is an opportunity for us to improve service operations, provide more alignment across our service program, and increase utilization of clinical assets to provide higher quality care.”

Adventist Health is the latest health system to enter a long-term, strategic risk-sharing relationship with GE Healthcare over the last two years. Other performance partnerships include Jefferson Health (Philadelphia, PA), Hartford Healthcare (Hartford, CT), Lifespan (Providence, RI), Mission Health (Asheville, NC), Navicent Health (Macon, GA), and Temple Health (Philadelphia, PA).

“Adventist Health leadership saw the long-term advantages of partnering with GE Healthcare to advance their mission and growth strategies, drive change and reshape the future of healthcare for their communities,” said Helen Stewart, managing principal, GE Healthcare Partners.

