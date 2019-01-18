Adamis Pharmaceuticals announced that its marketing and commercial partner, Sandoz, a Novartis division, has launched SYMJEPI (epinephrine) 0.3 mg Injection in the US market for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions (Type 1), including anaphylaxis.

Sandoz is launching this medicine as an affordable, single-dose, pre-filled syringe alternative to epinephrine auto-injectors.

SYMJEPI will be rolled out via a phased launch and will initially be available in the institutional setting, an established channel where Sandoz Inc. has significant experience and knowledge, followed by introduction into the retail market.

SYMJEPI 0.3 mg Injection is indicated for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions (Type 1), including anaphylaxis, to stinging and biting insects, allergen immunotherapy, foods, drugs, diagnostic testing substances and other allergens, as well as idiopathic or exercise-induced anaphylaxis. SYMJEPI 0.3 mg Injection is intended for immediate administration in patients who weigh 66 pounds or more and are determined to be at an increased risk for anaphylaxis.

Dr. Dennis J. Carlo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adamis Pharmaceuticals, stated, “This launch is a significant milestone in the history of our company. Both Symjepi 0.3 mg and Symjepi 0.15 mg products stem from Adamis’ commitment to develop and provide high quality, affordable treatment options to patients. With recent news of epinephrine product shortages in the US, we worked together with Sandoz in getting this potentially life-saving quality product into the market as quickly as possible. We are very excited to be partnered with Sandoz and anticipate a successful launch of this product.”

We are also working closely with Sandoz to prepare for the US launch of Symjepi 0.15 mg Injection, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in September 2018, to treat patients who weigh between 33 and 65 pounds.

Source: Company Press Release