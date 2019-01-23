SmartDrive Systems, a leader in video-based safety and transportation intelligence, announced Acadian Ambulance Service, the largest employee-owned ambulance service in the United States, has deployed the SmartDrive video-based safety program across its entire fleet.

Acadian selected the SmartDrive solution following a thorough competitive review and head-to-head pilot program. Company leaders cited SmartDrive’s integrated solution, which offers the benefits of video-based safety and analytics, telematics and compliance solutions through its “one box powers it all” hardware, as a key factor in the decision.

“Because of the emergency nature of our business, our drivers are inherently placed in dangerous situations. As a result, we have a company culture focused on continually improving safety throughout our fleet,” commented Neil Davis, Acadian safety director. “We strive to remain at the forefront of our life-saving industry by creating systems and designs to get us to the next level in every aspect of our operation. SmartDrive is the next level of safety for us and we’re thrilled with the results.”

Since 1971, Acadian Companies has been dedicated to providing the highest level of emergency medical care and transportation possible. Recognized within the emergency medical services sector for its commitment to safety within its 1,000-vehicle fleet, Acadian balances the requirement for urgent response and transport with a longstanding dedication to safe driving.

“We piloted other video safety systems, but found SmartDrive to be the most cost-effective solution when we looked at the overall value delivered and total cost of ownership,” continued Davis. “SmartDrive is the only provider to deliver all of the information we need—video and GPS tracking—in a neat package so we can make decisions and move quickly to make our fleet safer. What’s more, the exonerations we have seen translate directly to revenue savings. No doubt, we’ve saved significant dollars based on what we experienced prior to SmartDrive.”

Acadian relies on the SmartDrive system’s user-friendly, informative dashboards to quickly identify which drivers need help, speeding the time to coaching and allowing fleet managers to create an individualized plan to improve safety.

Since implementing the SmartDrive program, Acadian has experienced significant improvements in key safety metrics, including a 90 percent increase in seatbelt usage, 95 percent fewer instances of drivers talking on mobile phones and a 90 percent reduction in texting while driving. The fleet has also seen a 50 percent improvement in its SmartDrive safety score, a leading indicator of risky driving behavior.

“Safety is paramount to commercial fleets in all sectors, and we commend Acadian for its commitment to investing in the best technology available to reduce risk and improve safe driving,” stated Steve Mitgang, SmartDrive CEO. “Neil and his team exemplify the type of forward-looking safety directors who want best-of-breed solutions without incurring the additional cost of managing and maintaining multiple onboard devices—something we’re proud to offer thanks to our open, flexible platform and convergence solution.”

In addition to aiming to reduce the number of devices on the vehicle, Acadian sought to minimize costs associated with installing, maintaining and training on a multitude of different technologies. The SmartDrive system, which enables the integration and operation of applications from a single data collection platform, unlocks efficiency gains for fleets across routes, drivers and risk.

“SmartDrive’s fully managed service—which includes video review, risk scoring and prescriptive coaching workflows—is extremely efficient,” added Davis. “The program provides the critical information and actionable insight we need to understand exactly where to place our efforts from a driver coaching and training perspective.”

SmartDrive Systems gives fleets and drivers unprecedented driving performance insight and analysis, helping save fuel, expenses and lives.

Its video safety, predictive analytics, telematics, compliance and personalized performance program help fleets improve driving skills, lower operating costs and deliver significant ROI. With an easy-to-use managed service, fleets and drivers can access and self-manage driving performance anytime, anywhere. The company, which is ranked as one of the fastest growing companies by Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™ for five consecutive years, has compiled the world’s largest storehouse of more than 240 million analyzed risky-driving events. SmartDrive Systems is based in San Diego, Calif., and employs over 725 people worldwide.

Source: Company Press Release