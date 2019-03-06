Abbott announced that Regional Medical Laboratory (RML) will use the company's most advanced technology, Alinity ci-series, to conduct diagnostic testing for millions of patients.

RML, part of the Ascension network, which is the largest non-profit health system in the US., performs diagnostics testing for more than 2.4 million patients through hospital systems in Texas, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Kansas and Tennessee.

Diagnostic testing plays an important role in many aspects of healthcare, guiding 70 percent of critical clinical decisions. Alinity’s innovative design provides fast, accurate testing in a smaller footprint that can improve diagnostic testing and increase the potential for RML to impact healthcare.

The installation of Alinity in RML facilities will include a custom automation line, which will eliminate many manual procedures, freeing up time for the lab to focus on activity that supports patient care.

“We know that health systems are facing significant challenges including pressure to perform testing as efficiently as possible with limited staff and space,” said Jeremy Schubert, divisional vice president of U.S. commercial operations, diagnostics products, Abbott.

“We look forward to bringing Alinity to RML and working together to advance their capabilities and deliver better healthcare performance for health systems in the region.”

“Alinity’s innovative technology and our new custom automation allows us to provide faster, more accurate patient care while increasing the capacity of our laboratory staff and driving down costs,” said C. Terrence Dolan, M.D., president, Regional Medical Laboratory. “This will give our staff opportunity to provide additional test interpretations and recommendations, which in turn will help improve physician and patient satisfaction and outcomes.”

RML consistently experiences a 3 to 5 percent increase in test volumes year on year. The scalable design of the Alinity ci-series will make it easier for RML to add additional instruments as their volume continues to rise.

Abbott’s Alinity family of harmonized solutions is unprecedented in the diagnostics industry, working together to address the challenges of using multiple diagnostic platforms and simplifying diagnostic testing. Alinity systems are designed to be more efficient – running more tests in less space, generating test results faster and minimizing human errors – while continuing to provide quality results.

Source: Company Press Release