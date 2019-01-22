Helathcare firm Abbott has secured approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its TactiCath contact force ablation catheter, Sensor Enabled (SE), to treat patients with treat atrial fibrillation (AFib).

TactiCath contact force ablation catheter, Sensor Enabled, is said to provide more accurate images of the heart overlaid with real-time electrical activity information.

The catheter is provided with an advanced ergonomic design found in the firm’s FlexAbility ablation catheter for better reach and maneuverability during cardiac ablation procedures.

Abbott also said the approval extend its portfolio of cardiac ablation tools, which incorporate with the company’s EnSite Precision cardiac mapping system to support physicians develop more precise images of the heart during cardiac ablation procedures.

Redwood City-based Sequoia Hospital electrophysiologist Dr Roger Winkle said: “The Abbott TactiCath SE ablation catheter represents one of those major improvements, and offers an incredibly powerful, yet easy to use, combination of advanced technologies to improve ablation procedures.”

For the treatment of conditions such as AFib, the physicians use ablation catheters to scar tissue in the heart that generates abnormal electrical signals and disrupts patient’s natural heartbeat.

At present, Abbott cardiac ablation technology has been using for the treatment of patients in over 84 countries across the globe.

The company has also launched new clinical studies to further collect clinical evidence surrounding cardiac ablation, in addition to the introduction of Advisor HD grid mapping catheter, Sensor Enabled, and the FlexAbility ablation catheter, Sensor Enabled.

Abbott’s Electrophysiology business medical director Dr Srijoy Mahapatra said: “TactiCath SE directly supports our goal of supporting fast, effective and safe cardiac ablation procedures.

“As more physicians turn to cardiac ablation to treat AFib, Abbott’s goal is to equip them with the most advanced ablation catheters combined with the most advanced cardiac mapping on the market.”

Recently, the company secured FDA approval or its Amplatzer Piccolo occluder to treat premature babies and newborns with an opening in their hearts.

Amplatzer Piccolo is claimed to be the world’s first medical device, which can be implanted in the tiniest babies with weight of less than two pounds through using a minimally invasive procedure to treat patent ductus arteriosus (PDA).