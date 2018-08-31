Advanced Bionics gets FDA approval for HiRes ultra 3D cochlear implant
Built on the HiRes Ultra platform and developed by the internal Research and Development Team at AB, the new implant is the hassle free and pain free choice
PPZs are synthetic, biofunctional macromolecules with the potential to advance a wide range of biomedical capabilities. IBBR Fellow, Dr Alexander Andrianov, is working with collaborators to develop new PPZs
An epileptic seizure is a brief episode of indications or symptoms due to abnormally excessive or synchronous neuronal activity in the brain. The researchers have implanted the device
Established in 2004, K2M Group is engaged in the design, development and commercialization of complex spine and minimally invasive spine technologies for the treatment of complicated spinal pathologies.
The latest evolution of its award-winning laboratory information system (LIS), XIFIN LIS 5, is the only Software as a Service (SaaS)-based, integrated and interoperable platform that offers multi-specialty
Bydureon BCise is an exenatide 2mg prolonged-release suspension for injection in pre-filled pen. It has been approved as a new formulation for Bydureon (exenatide extended release) to treat
Hesperos is focused on characterizing an individual’s biology with human-on-a-chip microfluidic systems. The human-on-a-chip model will mimic the biology of AD and the effects of potential new therapies
The UltraDrape dressing has been developed to address the challenges faced by clinicians with UGPIV insertions, including expanded procedure time, increased infection and cross contamination risks and securement
This agreement demonstrates Medline’s dedication to providing clinically proven urological products that help enhance patient outcomes and experiences while driving best practice among clinicians. Under the terms of