Compelo - latest news, features and insight on influencers and innovators within business is using cookies

We use them to give you the best experience. If you continue using our website, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on this website.

ContinueLearn More
Close
Dismiss
27 Mar 2019

McDonald’s acquires AI company for $300m to improve drive-thru service

By Sam Forsdick
Continue reading
By

The tech could be used to recommend customers buy a McFlurry on a sunny day

Burger Mcdonald's Fast Food Logo Hamburger

Mcdonald's iconic golden arches (Credit: Maxpixel)

McDonald’s has moved into the field of AI following a $300m (£226.7m) deal for a machine learning company.

The deal between the fast food giant and Dynamic Yield, a tech company with offices in New York and Tel Aviv, hopes to improve the drive-thru experience for customers.

The company’s technology uses machine learning – a type of AI – to provide automatically personalised menus for customers based on external factors such as the weather, time of day or trending items.

For example, on a sunny day, Dynamic Yield’s systems could recommend that customers buy a McFlurry.

Steve Easterbrook, president and CEO of the McDonald’s Corporation, said: “Technology is a critical element of our velocity growth plan, enhancing the experience for our
customers by providing greater convenience on their terms.”

“With this acquisition, we’re expanding both our ability to increase the role technology and data will play in our future and the speed with which we’ll be able to implement our vision of creating more personalised experiences for our customers.”

The company’s growth plan, outlined in 2017, highlights digital technology as one of three “accelerators” that could reshape the company’s interactions with consumers.

Recent technology advancements from McDonald’s include the launch of a new app, mobile orders and digital self-service kiosks.

 

What does Dynamic Yield’s AI technology do?

McDonald’s first started testing Dynamic Yield’s software in US stores last year and plans to begin rolling out the technology across its US drive-thru restaurants later this year.

McDonald's AI
McDonald’s is planning to use the AI technology on digital drive-thru boards (Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The fast food company also has plans to use system in its touchscreen order points inside restaurants.

Dynamic Yield’s decision engine uses predictive algorithms and machine learning to provide personalised recommendations to customers.

It is already used by companies such as Lacoste, Urban Outfitters, IKEA and Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, which used the personalisation tech to boost sales on its mobile shop.

Liad Agmon, co-founder and CEO of Dynamic Yield, said: “We started Dynamic Yield seven years ago with the premise that customer-centric brands must make personalisation a core activity.

“We’re thrilled to be joining an iconic global brand such as McDonald’s and are excited to innovate in ways that have a real impact on people’s daily lives.”

Timeline Trending today

Guided tour Trending today

See how this news is changing by browsing the timeline.

Close

Popular

compelo
BMW considering taking over Honda’s Swindon plant, according to reports




compelo
Six times CEOs were rewarded with ‘excessive executive pay’ in the past three years




compelo
Profiling 7 start-ups to watch in Tech Nation’s Future Fifty 2019 programme




compelo
What is FNZ? The digital finance unicorn in Scotland’s thriving fintech hub




compelo
Could your job be replaced by robots? These are the occupations most at risk of automation




MORE FROM COMPELO
YOU MIGHT BE INTERESTED IN
Business leaders left ‘unaware and clueless’ by government’s Brexit advice

Business leaders left ‘unaware and clueless’ by government’s Brexit advice