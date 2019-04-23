Radian Guaranty announced that Radian MI is now available directly through Compass Analytics’ product, pricing and eligibility (PPE) engine, CompassPPE (CPPE).

This integration is helping ensure customers receive Radian’s most competitive MI rates by providing them access to a comprehensive, contemporary PPE that is designed to optimize speed, flexibility and accuracy. Lenders and loan officers can conveniently view precise, side-by-side comparisons of Radian’s MI products in one seamless transaction.

“Radian is dedicated to providing our customers with accurate and streamlined access to our product offerings and, through our integration with Compass Analytics, we are continuing to make good on that promise,” said Radian Chief Franchise Officer Brien McMahon. “No matter the pricing options our customers use, CompassPPE puts accurate, granular pricing tools in the palm of their hands.”

Through CPPE, Radian offers pricing for a standard rate card, as well as RADAR Rates, Radian’s more granular MI pricing option that allows lenders to search with confidence knowing that each rate quote is fine-tuned to their borrower’s individual risk profile and loan attributes.

“Compass Analytics is proud to partner with an industry leader like Radian,” said Nancy Pollard, Managing Director of Pricing Technologies. “Our vision for pricing technology aligns with Radian’s goal of providing customers with accurate, customized pricing tools that allow them to make well-informed decisions and transact with ease.”

