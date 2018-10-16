Zywave, a provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for the insurance industry, has completed the acquisition of Code SixFour, a provider of proposal automation and advanced predictive analytics for employee benefits advisors.

As part of the agreement, Code SixFour customers will become Zywave customers and Code SixFour products will become part of the Zywave product suite. Eric Rentsch, chief executive officer and founder of Code SixFour, will partner with Zywave leadership to further develop Zywave’s proposal automation product offerings.

Zywave CEO Jason Liu said: “We’re proud to welcome Code SixFour’s customers and employees to Zywave, and we’re excited to add their unique presentation and proposal automation products to our agency management tool set.

“Brokers now will have an end-to-end solution to help them find prospects, engage them with compelling content, and create comprehensive consulting proposals to illustrate the value their agency can provide to them.”

As part of Zywave’s product offering, Code SixFour’s integrated tools will enable brokers to streamline the sales and renewal process by creating powerful presentations, automating the proposal process and incorporating plan comparison tools.

Code SixFour was created to help employee benefit brokers standardize their process of creating proposals, while simultaneously presenting insurance solutions based on data-driven content.

Code SixFour’s Benefits Consulting Cloud houses essential group benefits data, so that agencies can create and deliver custom analysis and reporting to clients. This content includes plan marketing, benchmarking, open enrollment tools, compliance testing and claims analytics.

Eric Rentsch said: “Joining Zywave is going to accelerate the progress we’ve made with our partners over the past several years.

“Zywave’s new strategic vision aligns perfectly with the value Code SixFour brings to market. I’m personally excited to work with Zywave to further scale and innovate—and most importantly, to bring greater resources to help our clients deliver their individual stories to the market, with the best available consultative proposal system and content.”

Source: Company Press Release