Zensar, a digital solutions and technology services company, has launched a three-in-one Insurance module to provide insurance firms a centralized data environment across consumer, agent and employee data.

It is a custom data module designed for the insurance industry, developed leveraging Salesforce Community Cloud.

The module enables a single, centralized three-in-one view across consumer, agent and employee data. Zensar will be launching the tool at Dreamforce booth #166 September 25-28 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, Ca. Demonstrations will be running throughout the event in the Dreamforce Customer Success Expo.

Zensar CEO and managing director Sandeep Kishore said: “The insurance vertical is going through a significant digitization process and is an area we are investing in heavily to meet market demand.

“This service launch comes on the heels of our March acquisition of Cynosure, a Guidewire platform implementation service provider. We will continue building our capabilities and digital solutions across verticals to help our clients realize Return on Digital.”

Central Practices Organization senior vice- president and global head Prasad Deshpande said: “Digital transformation is core to everything we do at Zensar. We continue to invest in the Salesforce ecosystem to support our global customers with solutions that drive measurable return on their digital investments.”

Zensar enterprise applications vice president Praveen Padala said: “Our focus on the Lightning Platform solution delivers out-of-the-box tools and services to automate business processes, integrate with external applications and provide responsiveness.”

Zensar will be showcasing:

3 in 1 Insurance Portal for the Insurance Industry – The portal provides the ability to digitally handle insurance business needs across digitally onboarding customers, including: policy management, claims processing, single view of customer (SVC) data, as well as providing Services through multiple channels.

Job Booking Application Enabling Real Time Field Agent Availability – This application is designed for field service, providing the real-time availability of field agents and enabling users to dynamically book agents for field services.

The application also empowers customer service teams to identify and overcome service issues such as delays, incorrect information, scheduling and skilled technician needs by providing an effective workflow.

Loyalty Solutions for Retail Industry – This solution is designed specifically for the retail industry and enables key metrics including increasing NPS and revenue, customer retention, and assistance with cross and upsell programs with customer loyalty Data Model, which caters best of breed for retail industry.

Guidewire Consulting and Integration Services – Zensar’s recent acquisition of Cynosure enables its unique market position offering integration capabilities and consultants across both Guidewire and Salesforce platforms.

Source: Company Press Release