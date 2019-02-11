Workplace Options, a provider of integrated global employee wellbeing solutions, has acquired Rehalto, a European pioneer in the development of workplace wellbeing, from SCOR, the world’s 5th largest reinsurance company.

The acquisition further strengthens Workplace Options position in both France and Belgium, and will bring new benefits to the clients of both organizations. Rehalto, whose main office is in Paris, brings unique expertise in prevention of stress and psychosocial risks, victim assistance, consulting and unparalleled employee rehabilitation and reintegration results.

Workplace Options’ global reach, technology, including its mobile app and participant websites, its global network, and its integrated worldwide phone and case management systems provide enhanced solutions for multinational clients.

“Rehalto is known as an innovator and a leader in wellbeing, and their people have tremendous experience in serving the people of France and Belgium,” said Dean Debnam, chief executive officer at Workplace Options.

“This deal further strengthens our infrastructure, and expertise, in our mission to provide the best possible services when and where they are needed. We have placed an emphasis on building solutions that transition our services from reactive to proactive and bringing on Rehalto will help us do just that.”

With the acquisition, Workplace Options will now cover more than 65 million lives, and 100,000+ organizations worldwide.

“We are always looking for additional ways to make our services both wider and deeper, and this coming together of our organizations certainly delivers on that premise,” says Alan King, president and chief operating officer at Workplace Options.

“We are excited to welcome our new Rehalto colleagues, and to add the value of their skill and experience to bring our new and existing clients unmatched solutions. By employing our best collective technology, local knowledge and capabilities, we can offer things no other provider can.”

“Our clients will benefit from an enhanced array of services in wellness and wellbeing solutions supported by the latest digital technology,” said Christian Mainguy, president of Rehalto.

“Workplace Options’ global infrastructure will provide our clients in France, Belgium and everywhere else with a platform to easily and consistently cover their people, wherever in the world they happen to be.”

Through a partnership with Workplace Options, SCOR Global Life will further enhance its offering to clients in the fields of health prevention, disability claims management, group life insurance and expatriate cover. SCOR Global Life’s clients throughout the world will be able to benefit from Workplace Option’s services, network and innovative technological solutions.

Source: Company Press Release