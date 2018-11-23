In a move to expand its analytics and digital transformation team, Willis Towers Watson has appointed Iain Whittingham as a senior director for its Insurance Consulting and Technology business.

Based in Lime Street, London, Iain will support the continued growth of Willis Towers Watson’s Insurance Consulting and Technology business.

Iain has 25 years of senior consulting, insurance and industry line management experience specialising in advanced analytics, digital transformation, business information, operating model design and cost optimisation programmes. He joins Willis Towers Watson having held senior roles within the insurance and consulting sectors.

Willis Towers Watson UK P&C Pricing, Claims, Product and Underwriting lead Stephen Jones said: “The accelerating pace of technological change in the insurance sector presents a significant opportunity to improve risk selection, optimise distribution, automate non-value adding processes and reduce operational costs.

“Iain’s experience will add to our bench strength and commitment to unlocking value for our clients through continued investment in our technology platforms and the consulting support required to optimise return on investment.”

Iain Whittingham said: “I am excited to be joining the Insurance Consulting and Technology team at Willis Towers Watson. I am hugely impressed with the business’ breadth of offering across distribution, underwriting, operations and claims, as well as its continuing commitment to investment in the tools, platforms and associated consulting support which will deliver value for clients.”

This follows the appointment of Adhiraj Maitra, Director, who joined Willis Towers Watson’s P&C Insurance Consulting team from Lloyd’s of London. He has over 10 years’ experience specialising in the Lloyd’s and London markets, and in his role at Lloyd’s he was Senior Manager of Syndicate Capital, specialising in Solvency II regulations, capital modelling, validation and risk management.

Prior to Lloyd’s, Adhiraj was a consultant at KPMG and a capital actuary at Star Stone/Torus. He graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology with a Master of Science Degree in Statistics.

Willis Towers Watson UK P&C Insurance Consulting and Technology Managing Director Tammy Richardson said: “I am delighted that Iain and Adhiraj have joined our growing and successful consulting and technology team. They bring real-world experience at a time of significant change in our industry and I look forward to them providing tangible value for our clients across the insurance sector.”

Source: Company Press Release