Willis Towers Watson has appointed a number of asset management experts in its FINEX Financial Institutions practice enhancing its offering to a core part of its client portfolio.

The appointments are part of the company’s continued strategy to build the leading financial institutions business globally.

Henry Keville, among others, will provide bespoke management liability product solutions and programmes for the asset management sector as part of a strengthened team of specialists. Henry – who started his career at Marsh and was instrumental in establishing the asset management portfolios at both Howden and Lockton – has 20 years of experience serving the needs of high profile, multinational asset management clients.

Willis Towers Watson maintains one of the industry’s largest asset management specialist practices with expertise in all asset classes, including hedge funds, private equity and venture capital firms, servicing multi-jurisdictional insurance requirements and complex claim matters.

Allison Barrett, Managing Director, Global Head of FINEX Financial Institutions, said “Today’s announcement reflects our continued focus on industry specialization and ongoing commitment to deliver leading solutions for financial institutions around the world. By strengthening our expertise in the asset management sector, we will enhance our existing client offering with specialist solutions and ensure the continued growth of this important portfolio.”

Olivia Cooper, Managing Director, Head of FINEX GB, said: “This investment exemplifies our dedication to clients in the financial institutions sector. In a rapidly evolving financial services market, our investment in such strong and experienced people ensures we are in a unique position to drive innovation and client value across our asset management business.”

Source: Company Press Release