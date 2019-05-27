Willis Towers Watson has partnered with Tia Technology to use its Radar Live Collaboration programme on Tia’s insurance core system.

By partnering with Willis Tower, Tia Technology has become the first vendor to join Willis Towers Watson’s collaboration programme.

The programme Radar Live enables the deployment of wide range of analytics in real-time at the point of sale, from traditional rating structures to complex pricing algorithms, with embedded risk models, including machine learning.

The software offers enhanced pricing flexibility and responsiveness to market developments and material operational efficiencies, reducing the risk of costly rate implementation errors.

Tia Technology chief operating officer Anders Rosenbeck said: “By providing a standard integration, the integration costs are minimal compared to the up-front and maintenance costs of an in-house integration project. Our collaboration with Willis Towers Watson will help Tia customers using Radar Live keep their competitive edge as the industry evolves. We look forward to a successful partnership.”

Even though Tia rating engine will continue to be a central part of Tia Solutions, several customers use external rating engines, such as Willis’ Radar Live, to benefit from advanced analysis and pricing.

The companies said that integrating their two systems will allow users to take full advantage of Tia and Radar Live, for frequent rate adjustments and the ability to build more complex tariffs.

The integration is expected to generate rates on Radar Live, which could be instantly available on Tia Solutions and can be viewed by all users within an insurance company. Radar Live will capture the company’s underlying pricing and underwriting rules to create sophisticated pricing algorithms, which are then transferred to Tia’s product engine instantaneously.

Willis Towers Watson director Andrew Harley said: “We are delighted to be working with Tia and this collaboration will help to expedite the significant value that comes from a combined Tia Solutions and Radar Live integration, including improved speed to market and best practice implementation.”

Using Radar Live along with Tia is claimed to have been successful for several of Tia’s customers such as South African Old Mutual iWyze.

Recently, Willis Towers Watson partnered with Microsoft to develop the potential of quantum computing for risk management and insurance clients within financial services, insurance and investment space.