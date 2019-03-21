Westchester County selected Prudential Retirement as record keeper for its deferred compensation retirement plan. Prudential Retirement is a business unit of Prudential Financial, Inc.

Prudential will oversee $607 million in retirement assets covering approximately 4,900 participants. The plan transitioned on Dec. 17, 2018.

“This win is another proof point of our expertise in serving the public sector,” said Scott Gaul, senior vice president and head of sales and strategic relationships for Prudential Retirement. “We oversee many public-sector plans, which gives us a unique understanding of the multifaceted challenges facing the governmental marketplace.”

“One of the reasons we selected Prudential was their commitment to dedicated on-site participant servicing and education, which includes retirement counselors that work with our employees to ensure they maximize their plan,” said Ann Marie Berg, Commissioner of Finance and board chair.

Other factors that influenced Westchester’s selection include the quality of Prudential’s participant communication materials and a solid investment and recordkeeping platform.

Peter Scott, JD, managing director at Centurion Group is the plan’s consultant.

Source: Company Press Release