Canadian property and casualty insurer Wawanesa Mutual Insurance has selected the TechCanary’s TechCanary Broker Management System (TC-BMS) and Salesforce.

The insurer has also chosen TechCanary’s Professional Services to provide the expertise and experience to help the insurer meet its aggressive timeline for implementation. Wawanesa, the largest Property and Casualty (P&C) insurer in Canada with 100% broker distribution, will be using TechCanary to help manage their Broker relationships.

As a forward-thinking insurer investing heavily in digital capabilities to support their broker partners and shared customers, Wawanesa selected the TechCanary platform after an extensive proof of concept (POC) which served as evidence of the system’s ability to scale, its breadth and depth of functionality, and its configurability to support their needs.

Wawanesa business development vice president Graham Haigh said: “The smart application of the latest technologies, with an eye on emerging technologies, is critical to establishing and maintaining the most efficient operation that simultaneously provides an outstanding user experience, whether the user is an employee, a Broker, or a policyholder.

“After considering all of the available options, TechCanary’s system with Salesforce was clearly the best choice for this pilot project.”

Haigh added: “The TechCanary team was extremely responsive and knowledgeable throughout our early evaluation and the subsequent proof of concept. Getting to know the quality of the team made us even more comfortable with our decision.”

TechCanary co-founder and CEO Reid Holzworth said: “We welcome Wawanesa to the growing TechCanary family of users and appreciate their confidence in both our platform and our people.

“Wawanesa’s selection of TechCanary gives us an even stronger foothold in the Canadian insurance market, especially among carriers.”

Source: Company Press Release.