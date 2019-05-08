W.N. Tuscano Agency has signed an agreement to acquire Insurance Markets, a Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania-based insurance agency.

Founded in 1960, Insurance Markets, Inc. is a Managing General Agency (MGA) and surplus lines broker serving clients primarily in Pennsylvania. The Insurance Markets office located in Northeastern Pennsylvania will continue to operate under the direction of Robin Tuscano, newly appointed Branch Manager and current Transportation Manager at Tuscano Agency. William Tierney, Jr., Peter Tierney, Joe Tierney, and Ryan Tierney will join the Tuscano Agency and operate from their current location. Bill Tierney, President and CEO of Insurance Markets commented, “The Tierney family is pleased to become a part of the Tuscano organization, and we look forward to expanding our reach and ability to serve independent agents in Pennsylvania and the surrounding region.”

“Insurance Markets provides Tuscano with a local presence in Northeastern PA, to expand its presence in upstate New York and Northern New Jersey,” said Robert B. Tuscano, President and CEO of Tuscano Agency. “We are pleased to welcome the Tierney’s to the team of insurance professionals and underwriters at Tuscano.”

W.N. Tuscano Agency Inc. is a regional insurance brokerage firm headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. The company writes business in 21 states on the East coast and Midwest.

Source: Company Press Release