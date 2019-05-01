Vault, the insurance company catering to the needs of the high net-worth market, has received approvals to underwrite in Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

This adds to their existing operations in Florida and South Carolina and non-admitted coverage offerings in the U.S.

“We are excited to bring our reimagined, modern approach to the thriving high net-worth markets in the Northeast,” said Charles Williamson, CEO of Vault. “The region has long served as a driver of innovation, and their most successful households deserve creative and flexible solutions to protect all facets of the lifestyle and serve their coverage needs.”

“Vault truly understands the complex needs and unique challenges of our clients,” said Stacy Warren, Chief Experience Officer at Vault. “With a platform centered on simplicity and world-class customer service, we are eager to offer our modern coverage solutions in this key region.”

Developed to create an effortless client-broker experience, Vault offers insurance coverage and services for high-value homes, art, jewelry, cyber and personal excess liability coverage. Its unique business model, built on agent feedback, delivers these solutions under one seamless transaction, powered by a web platform that offers quick quote and binding.

Source: Company Press Release