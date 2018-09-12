Insurance brokerage and risk management firm USI Insurance Services (USI) has acquired The Gaudreau Group, a Wilbraham, Massachusetts-based company for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 1921, The Gaudreau Group is a commercial insurance, employee benefits, personal risk and financial services firm insuring more than 6,000 businesses and families across 14 states.

Having served the New England region for nearly a century, the company has earned a strong reputation for helping businesses and families discover, protect and enhance the people, places and things most important to them.

The Gaudreau Group president, Jules O. Gaudreau, is a third-generation member of the Gaudreau family to lead the company. Gaudreau will join USI’s New England regional management team as president of the company’s Springfield, Massachusetts office.

USI New England regional CEO Joseph J. Fico said: “We are excited to welcome the clients and experienced professionals from The Gaudreau Group to the USI family. By joining together as one, we look forward to continuing Gaudreau’s long-standing tradition of providing superior service to clients through the USI ONE Advantage, a unique platform that delivers innovative risk management and employee benefit solutions with bottom line financial impact.”

Gaudreau said: “Joining USI marks an exciting milestone for our company. USI is an established leader in the risk management, insurance brokerage and consulting market, known for their best-in-class solutions including proprietary analytics, local and national resources and team-based planning. This partnership will not only sustain, but strengthen our long-standing reputation for delivering superior solutions, expertise and service to our clients in the New England region and beyond.”

