Input 1, LLC is pleased to announce that United Insurance Finance Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, Spartan Financial Services Corporation, have selected Input 1's Premium Billing System (PBS) to help transform their business for the future.

“United Insurance Finance Company and Spartan Financial Services Corporation have both gone through an incredible period of growth these past few years. We simply outgrew our previous management system. Our staff needed more flexibility and our customers deserve better access to their information. We needed advanced technology that could make both things happen. After careful analysis and research, Input 1’s Premium Billing System quickly rose to the top of the list as a possible system replacement. After numerous discussions and detailed evaluation, it became apparent that PBS was the only solution that could handle our growth and our needs for the future,” said Elena Leon Rodriquez, President of United Insurance Finance Company and Spartan Financial Services Corporation.

“Elena and her team have incredible passion for this business and care deeply about the welfare of their customers. Customer experience is their firm’s number one focus. By choosing PBS, both United and Spartan will be able to provide their customers and agents with quality self-service portals, delivered via the web and mobile, for managing their premium finance loans. Additionally, United and Spartan will gain enormous efficiencies, including automated reporting and notice delivery, automated day-end processing, integrated document imaging, and much more. Input 1, LLC looks forward to working with Elena and her team, and watching her continue to grow her business both in Puerto Rico and in the mainland United States,” said Chris Farfaras, Executive Vice President and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Input 1, LLC.

Source: Company Press Release