Tribal First, a division of California-based Alliant Underwriting Solutions, has acquired AFN Insurance Brokers, an insurance brokerage serving First Nations across Canada, for an undisclosed price.

The acquisition of AFN Insurance Brokers expands its geographical footprint and service profile, said Tribal First, which provides insurance solutions to Tribal Nations in the US.

Alliant Underwriting Solutions president Sean McConlogue said: “Tribal First is dedicated to providing customized insurance solutions to Native governments across North America.

“AFN brings a longstanding legacy of integrity and strength to our platform, and this alliance will enable us to provide powerful services and solutions that are new to the Canadian market.”

Established in 1998, the Canadian broker based in Ottawa, offers a full range of products and services that include insurance, risk management and risk analysis, consulting, and also employee benefits. The Canadian firm is said to have access to major international carriers and is known to work directly with a vast base of retail broker partners.

Some of the products offered by the Canadian broker are First Nations Insurance Program, Housing Insurance Program, Small Commercial Business Insurance and Commercial Business Insurance.

AFN Insurance Brokers principal Gil Saunders said: “Tribal First’s large platform, strong market relationships, and dedicated team of specialists will enable us to provide significant value and results to both our broker partners and First Nations clients.

“Most importantly, Tribal First shares our core objective of designing and delivering customized solutions that are in the best interest of Canada’s First Nations.”

Tribal First said that Saunders and the AFN team will come under Alliant Underwriting Solutions and continue to serve clients from AFN’s Ottawa office.

For Tribal First, the acquisition in Canada continues its Northern expansion. The company in 2017 acquired American Indian Health Services, which focuses on addressing the healthcare requirements of American Indian and Alaska Native Tribes and related enterprises.

Since 1993, the specialized program of Alliant Underwriting Solutions has been engaged on meeting the insurance and risk management requirements of native governments and enterprises.