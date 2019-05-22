New research by the Association of British Travel Agents has revealed a high number of British holidaymakers plan to travel without insurance this summer - but the Foreign Office has urged them not to take the risk

The UK’s Foreign Office has expressed concern over new research revealing that 8.6 million Brits will go abroad without travel insurance this summer.

The research, conducted by representative body the Association of British Travel Agents (ABTA), found that 38% of holidaymakers planning a trip this year haven’t purchased insurance yet, with 21% admitting they travelled without it in the last year.

Of these people, 37% said they didn’t think they needed travel insurance and 28% said it was a risk they were willing to take.

Julia Longbottom, director for consular affairs – the branch of the Foreign Office concerned with assisting British nationals overseas – said: “Most people enjoy trouble-free holidays overseas.

“However, I am concerned by these new figures showing that many British holidaymakers continue to travel without insurance.

“The risks are very clear. You could find yourself paying out thousands of pounds in medical bills if you don’t have insurance.

“It’s important to know the Foreign Office cannot help fund medical bills if you or a family member are taken ill or hospitalised when abroad.

“Make sure you take out a travel insurance policy that meets your personal needs so you know you are covered should anything happen, and you can focus on having a relaxing holiday.”

Travelling without travel insurance increases financial risk

The cost of medical treatment or repatriation can run into thousands of pounds, leaving those without travel insurance extremely vulnerable to medical costs while abroad.

The survey conducted by ABTA found that, of those who have had to pay an additional cost on holiday due to being uninsured or not having the right cover, more than a third have had to spend between £500 and £4,000.

ABTA chief executive Mark Tanzer said: “Millions of holidaymakers are heading off abroad each year either without the right travel insurance in place – or without any insurance at all.

“This leaves people at risk of having to pay significant medical costs, or even facing delays in their treatment.

“Our message is clear – don’t take the risk, take out travel insurance and make sure it covers you for your circumstances and holiday plans.”

ABTA’s survey was conducted online and included responses from 2,045 adults.

The wrong travel insurance policy could leave gaps in cover

Both the Foreign Office and ABTA have urged holidaymakers to ensure they purchase a travel insurance policy to cover their specific destination, as well as the activities they’ll be engaging in.

Travel insurance for holidays in European countries is generally cheaper than for popular non-European destinations like Turkey or Dubai, so ABTA says policyholders travelling to destinations like these need to ensure that a policy covers them for countries outside of Europe.

Travellers holding a European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) need to be aware the cover afforded by the scheme isn’t all encompassing, according to ABTA, which urges them to purchase travel insurance as well to ensure complete protection.

The organisation also warns that holidaymakers planning to cycle while on holiday, whether in Europe or not, must also check their policy to ensure that this – and any other planned activity that carries specific risks with it – is covered in their policy.

Not carrying policy documents presents further risk

The survey also found that only a third of insured travellers kept their insurance policy details on them at all times while on holiday, with one in ten leaving the information with family or friends back home, or giving it to a travel companion.

These findings have led Mr Tanzer to issue a further warning to British holidaymakers who have purchased insurance for their travels this year.

He said: “It’s really important holidaymakers carry a copy of their insurance on them at all times, as well as leaving a copy with family or friends back home.

“That way, they’ll be able to contact their insurer quickly and without hassle, should they need to.”