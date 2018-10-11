US insurance company Travelers has partnered with Amazon to offer smart home kits and insurance and risk management information through a new digital storefront.

The smart home kits, which will be offered at discounted prices for Travelers customers in participating states, are designed to help protect homeowners from some of the most common causes of loss.

Discounted kit installation through Amazon Smart Home Services is also offered where available. The smart home kits include:

Security cameras.

Water sensors.

Motion detectors with multi-sensor capabilities.

A smart home hub that wirelessly connects a wide range of smart devices and enables them to work together.

An Amazon Echo Dot.

Eligible Travelers home insurance customers will receive a discount on their policy with the purchase of a smart home kit.

Travelers also introduced new Alexa skills: the “Travelers” skill, which assists the company’s home insurance policyholders with questions regarding billing and payments; and the “Travelers Home Central” skill, which enables all consumers to access property maintenance and home safety tips.

For example, “Alexa, ask Travelers when my bill is due,” or “Alexa, ask Home Central for a fall home maintenance tip.” The company plans to add to its Alexa skills over time.

Lastly, Travelers is providing a free Amazon Echo Dot to eligible home insurance customers — even without the purchase of a kit — subject to program terms.

The free Amazon Echo Dot and the discounts on the smart home kits are currently available to Travelers home insurance customers in California and Travelers Quantum Home 2.0 customers in Colorado, Missouri and Wisconsin, with more states expected to be added later this year.

Travelers chairman and CEO Alan Schnitzer said: “This is an exciting example of Travelers executing on our innovation agenda to be the undeniable choice for the customer and an indispensable partner for our agents and brokers.

“It advances our priorities of extending our lead in risk expertise and providing great experiences for our customers, agents and brokers.”

Travelers personal insurance executive vice president and president Michael Klein said: “Smart home technology is making it easier for all of us to monitor our homes and help protect us from some of the most common causes of damage.

“Our Amazon digital storefront conveniently brings together smart home devices, installation services, discounts and insurance knowledge in one central location to help our customers and agents manage risk and take a more proactive approach to home safety.”

Consumers interested in a home insurance quote will be directed from the Travelers storefront on Amazon to the company’s website or to an independent insurance agent. In addition, Travelers’ network of independent agents can use Travelers and Amazon co-branded assets to market to current and prospective customers about smart home technology.

Klein said: “We continually look for innovative ways to help our agents grow their business, and we’re thrilled that this collaboration with Amazon will give them another way to differentiate themselves and Travelers in the marketplace.”

Source: Company Press Release