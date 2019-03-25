Ohio-based Tower Hill Specialty's insurance products will soon be available in South Carolina, expanding the company's presence in the Southeast.

Tower Hill Specialty’s program lineup for South Carolina includes manufactured home and dwelling fire policies, with easy-to-quote coverage packages that are fully customizable. Premium quotes are available in three easy steps and include flexible options for expanded coverage. Tower Hill Specialty also provides discounts for modern protection devices, including automatic water shutoffs.

“Our targeted approach allows us to be nimble by adjusting coverage options and pricing to each region, based on the products that best fit that market,” explains John Spritzky, Chief Underwriting Officer. “In South Carolina, we offer optional wind coverage in Zone 2. Our wide underwriting appetite includes all protection classes and allows for multiple claims.”

The company focuses on offering quality, high-demand insurance products to underserved markets at the right price, while maximizing leverage in technology. Chief Operating Officer, Naren Kanteti, echoes one of the company’s core business philosophies: “Employing cutting-edge solutions ensures process simplicity and efficiency, for both agents and customers. Combining technology with personalized service delivers superior customer satisfaction and higher retention rates.”

Through its authorized representatives, Tower Hill Specialty also writes business in Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Ohio, Texas and Wisconsin. The full product lineup includes homeowners, dwelling fire, manufactured housing and condominium programs. Specialized coverages for rental homes, rental properties and fixer-uppers are also available in these markets.

Tower Hill Specialty products are available through a network of regional and national insurance carriers, offered exclusively through Tower Hill Prime Insurance Company. An affiliate in the Tower Hill Family of Companies, Tower Hill Prime currently holds a Financial Strength Rating of “A-” (Excellent) from A.M. Best Company. Founded in 2003 and with more than $119 million in surplus as of December 31, 2018, Tower Hill Prime also offers both Personal Lines and Commercial Lines products in select Southeastern states.

Source: Company Press Release