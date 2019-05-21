TitleOne, a leading full-service title and settlement services provider, has acquired the assets of Sandpoint Title Insurance, Inc. in Sandpoint, Idaho.

Founded in 1983, Sandpoint Title employs 14 team members. The Sandpoint Title team has a long-standing history of delivering excellent service to the Bonner County market—which is aligned with TitleOne’s commitment to expand services to customers throughout Idaho and the Northwest. Tom Williams, Sandpoint’s former owner, is a 40-year veteran in the industry.

Key Facts:

Sandpoint Title’s former principals Tom and Lonnie Williams will continue with the business. Tom will continue in an advisory role while Lonnie will manage the business’ day-to-day operations as Vice President and Team Leader.

Sandpoint Title Insurance will transition to the TitleOne brand.

By joining forces with TitleOne, the Sandpoint Title business is now part of TRG’s national network of title and settlement services companies.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Quotes:

“We saw a strategic opportunity to increase our footprint and become the leading title company in the region. We are excited about a collaboration of two teams with a rich history centered on culture and customer service. Adding the Sandpoint Title business to the TitleOne family will expand our servicing capability into more counties in North Idaho and allow us to expand our tools and services with those customers.”

– Jason Vickrey, President, TitleOne

“This is a win for both organizations. We have a similar philosophy of treating our customers and employees with respect and integrity. We’re very excited and fortunate to join forces with TitleOne, and look forward to adding TitleOne’s innovative technology, breadth of experience and knowledge to the services we provide to our clientele.”

– Tom Williams, President, Sandpoint Title

Source: Company Press Release