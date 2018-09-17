International insurance services provider Thomas Miller has agreed to acquire managing general agency and insurance service operations of Germany-based Zeller Associates.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Zeller Associates is a provider of risk related and insurance services mainly for shipping, trade and transport, but also in other specialist areas including cruise and tourism industry.

Zeller is made up of six distinct operational businesses that provide a range of services such as insurance underwriting and insurance management to claims handling, loss adjusting and expert investigations.

These businesses include: Zeller Associates Risk and Insurance Services (ZARIS), Zeller Associates Management Services (ZAM), Zeller Associates Consulting (ZAC), TCH Run-Off Services, Adjustment and Claims Expert Services (ACES) and ZASS International. The group has 37 employees.

ZARIS provides insurance and reinsurance services for reinsurers and local insurance companies and places marine and non-marine risks locally and internationally.

ZAM offers outsourcing solutions for underwriting, claims and administration tasks for the marine and speciality insurance industry.

ZAC offers technical consulting services for shipping, logistics and insurance/reinsurance industry.

TCH Run-Off Services acts as a special unit offering a wide range of consultancy, audit, claims handling and technical support services for solvent or insolvent discontinued business in the insurance/reinsurance sector.

ACES provides various claims-handling and claims-adjustment services focusing mainly on air-, ocean-, river-, road- and railway-transportation.

ZASS International acts as the recovery/subrogation and debt collection unit for the Group. It serves the transport and insurance industry in collecting and recovering payments from third parties.

Thomas Miller chairman Hugo Wynn Williams said: “The acquisition of these businesses’ specialist expertise across a broad range of marine transport related insurance services is an excellent and complementary addition to the Thomas Miller Group.”

Zeller Associates Harald Zeller said: “We are delighted to be joining Thomas Miller at this exciting time in its development. We have common values and vision for the future with our businesses playing an important role in Thomas Millers future growth strategy.”