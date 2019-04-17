The Hilb Group (THG) has acquired Walker Brothers Insurance (WBI), an agency based in Arkansas, US, for an undisclosed amount.

The Hilb Group said that the transaction has become effective from the beginning of this month. The agency’s employees, including agency leader Mike Luttrell, will be joining THG and will continue to operate from their office in Springdale.

Founded in 1932, WBI has been providing business, home, auto, life, health and workers compensation insurance services across Springdale, Fayetteville and surrounding cities in Arkansas.

WBI is a full-service retail agency focused on offering commercial property & casualty insurance to small to medium sized businesses.

Luttrell said: “Joining THG will allow us to continue WBI’s passion of helping businesses and communities prosper. Now with the resources of a national organization, we will be able to further our long-standing commitment to our region.”

THG CEO Ricky Spiro said: “THG is committed to building a distinguished network of nationwide agency partners. WBI’s strong Arkansas presence supports the growth of our organization’s footprint. We are extremely pleased to welcome Mike and his colleagues to our expanding team at THG.”

Earlier this month, The Hilb Group acquired eBenefits Group Northeast (eBenefits), a Unionville, Connecticut-based firm offering employee benefits services to businesses, non-profits and municipalities across Northeast of the state. eBenefits product range covers employee benefits, executive benefits and retirement planning.

As part of the deal, which also became effective from the beginning of this month, eBenefits will continue to operate from its offices in Unionville and Wallingford.

eBenefits agency leader Stephen Repka said: “For more than 25 years, eBenefits has been a trusted employee benefits partner of local and national organizations and associations. Joining THG positions us for sustained growth by further expanding our resources for our clients and the opportunities for our employees.”

Last month, THG acquired Marsh-Kemp Insurance Agency, a Massachusetts-based firm established in 1912. The firm offers wide range of personal and business insurance options. Financial details related to the deal were not disclosed.