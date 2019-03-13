The Hilb Group, LLC ("THG") announced today the acquisition of Massachusetts-based Marsh-Kemp Insurance Agency, Inc. ("MK"). The transaction became effective March 1, 2019.

Established in 1912, MK provides clients with a variety of personal and business insurance options. Thomas McLear, Agency Leader, will continue to lead MK’s associates out of the existing locations in Worcester and Auburn.

“MK’s long standing commitment to their clients and consistent growth strongly resonates with THG,” said Ricky Spiro, CEO of THG. “We look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead with another strong New England-based agency joining our team.”

“As our agency evolves, the needs and desires of our clients change as well,” said McLear. “This new chapter provides growth opportunities for our employees and further expands our ability to serve our clients. We are very excited about joining the THG team.”

Source: Company Press Release