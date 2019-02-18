The Hanover Insurance Group has announced an agreement with the RSA Group to join its Global Network as a US strategic network partner.

This relationship further expands The Hanover’s international specialty capabilities made available through its agent partners for domestic businesses with overseas risks.

Through the company’s partnership with RSA Group, one of the world’s longest-standing general insurers, The Hanover gains access to a global network of highly skilled and respected local insurers in more than 180 countries. This offers The Hanover’s agent partners admitted solutions that are compliant with local laws and legislation for foreign operations in countries where coverage must be written by local, licensed insurers.

“This partnership helps simplify the process for our agents, enabling them to offer total account solutions for U.S. businesses with international operations,” said Michael R. Keane, president, core commercial at The Hanover. “By coordinating all elements of clients’ U.S. and foreign insurance programs, businesses can more efficiently and effectively manage possible exposures.”

In addition, the company offers a controlled master program with difference in conditions and difference in limits coverage, which can help reduce gaps in coverage and meet the unique needs of international exposures that local policies often will not cover. The Hanover’s partnership with RSA Group also includes access to local claims experts in foreign locations who address claims, providing professional claims management and servicing for clients.

This partnership expands the international capabilities of The Hanover’s GlobalReach program. It will be available through its agent partners for policies beginning March 1, 2019.

“RSA’s Global Network has been providing multinational clients of both RSA Group, and select strategic network partners, with high quality local service for more than 20 years,” said Barbara O’Reilly, Global Network director for RSA Group. “We are delighted to welcome The Hanover to our Global Network and look forward to growing our partnership with a company that shares our focus on developing customer solutions, executed with transparency and a commitment to service.”

Source: Company Press Release