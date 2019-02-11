TechAssure, the international nonprofit association of insurance and risk management professionals for technology-related risks, announced a new formal partnership with Corax.

Based jointly in San Francisco, CA and London, UK, Corax provides data, modelling and analytics on the cyber exposure of millions of companies worldwide through its AI-enabled platform. This provides accurate cyber security insights about organizations and offers a cyber “hygiene score” to improve the cyber security profile of the organization.

“TechAssure has been focused on cyber insurance best practices for decades,” said TechAssure Executive Director, Garrett Droege.

“Adding Corax as a partner increases our members’ cyber tool kits and allows them to bring greater value to clients with significant cyber exposures.”

Corax CEO, Jonathan Pope adds, “Corax is looking forward to a great partnership with TechAssure – we’re proud to be empowering their elite members with the insights they need to be at the forefront of the charge on cyber insurance.

Corax provides the most accurate data and analytics to help brokers have meaningful conversations with their clients – to ensure they get the most appropriate cyber cover, and have the best buying experience.”

