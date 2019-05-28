New ABI figures for the first quarter of 2019 show a continuation of the vehicle theft trend that led to a record total payout figure for claims in 2018.

Stolen car insurance claims settled by UK insurers reached their highest quarterly amount since 2012, according to a new report.

Research from the Association of British Insurers (ABI) shows that 16,000 claims for stolen cars and items inside them were settled in the first quarter of 2019 – a 2000-claim increase compared to last year, and the highest recorded figure since 2012.

The amount insurers paid in claims was also up 22% on the first quarter of last year, reaching a total of £108m and working out at £1.2m paid out in claims every day.

Laurenz Gerger, motor insurance policy adviser for the ABI, said: “The continued growth in car crime must be reversed.

“Car security has come on leaps and bounds but needs to keep pace with the ingenuity of car criminals.

“The rising number of theft claims being paid by insurers in part reflects the vulnerability of some cars to keyless relay theft.

“Action by motor manufacturers to tackle this high-tech vulnerability, allied with owners taking some simple, inexpensive precautions will help put the brakes on this unwelcome trend.”

Rising stolen car insurance claims largely down to ‘relay attack’ thefts

Stolen car insurance claims recorded by the ABI have increased alongside Home Office figures, which show a 50% rise in this kind of theft in the past five years – largely due to a technique that doesn’t require criminals to obtain keys for a vehicle.

The so-called “relay attack” allows two thieves to gain keyless entry by intercepting the signal from a key inside the victim’s house, and then boosting the signal from the vehicle to fool both into thinking they’re within the two-metre range of each other required for unlocking.

In practice, one criminal will hold a device against the vehicle, which boosts its signal, while the other holds one against the house to intercept the signal from the key.

The increase in claims follows a trend of payouts for car theft

The new ABI figures come after its 2018 report, released in March this year, gave details of the growing issue of stolen car insurance claims.

The report put the cost in claims of vehicle theft in 2018 at £376m, a 29% increase on 2017 figures and a record annual high.

Despite this increase, the ABI claims the average motor insurance premium stands at a two-year low of £466.

The association believes this drop in premium prices is in part due to motor insurance companies passing on expected savings from the Civil Liability Act – a law that will reduce the amount claimants can seek for whiplash injuries – when it comes into force in 2020.

At the time the 2018 report was released, Mr Gerger said: “Despite rising vehicle crime, UK motorists continue to get the most from a very competitive motor insurance market, which saw the average premium fall in 2018, the first annual decrease since 2014.

“But with cost pressures around theft and repairs remaining, implementing the Civil Liability Act is crucial to delivering a fairer compensation system for claimants and reducing high legal costs, to help ensure competitively priced motor insurance.”