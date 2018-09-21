Auto and home insurance provider State Farm has selected Salesforce’s several products to provide engaging, intelligence-driven customer experiences across every State Farm touchpoint.

State Farm enterprise technology executive Jason Potts said: “At State Farm we recognize there are a multitude of ways customers prefer to connect with us, and it’s up to us to deliver on those expectations.

“With Salesforce we’re empowering our customers to interact with us on whichever channel they choose, and provide fast, personalized service in return.”

State Farm will be leveraging Sales Cloud and Service Cloud with Financial Services Cloud to give agents the insights they need to service customers most effectively.

For example, when a customer submits a First Notice of Loss (FNOL) claim, whether by phone, online or via State Farm’s mobile app, Financial Services Cloud will give the agent a complete view of the customer and automatically create an intelligent action plan that helps them prioritize their tasks.

In addition, the customer will receive updates and information on their preferred channel—whether that’s an email confirming receipt of the claim or a text message notifying the customer that a claim payment has been deposited into their account.

Salesforce senior vice president and financial services general manager Rohit Mahna said: “Behind every great insurance policy is a great customer relationship. Salesforce will give State Farm agents the tools they need to reach customers on the channel of their choice, intelligently prioritize tasks to address the most urgent cases first, and view which customer profiles that enable them to build deeper relationships with policyholders.”

Source: Company Press Release