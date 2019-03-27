Cape Analytics is announcing State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company (State Auto), a leading digital provider of property and casualty insurance, is now a fully-deployed Cape Analytics customer.

State Auto is using the Cape Analytics product as a property intelligence solution for its homeowner insurance offering, in order to make better risk decisions, improve customer experience, and streamline underwriting.

Cape Analytics is providing State Auto with the most comprehensive, timely, and accurate property information available, by leveraging aerial imagery and breakthrough artificial intelligence. The integration of Cape Analytics into State Auto’s insurance workflow is one part of State Auto’s mission to provide the best possible digital experience to its agents and customers. With Cape’s addition to the State Auto technology platform, State Auto customers can continue to expect competitive and accurate policy pricing, while allowing agents to ask homeowners fewer time-consuming questions when providing a quote.

“Our partnership with Cape Analytics has helped us gain confidence in our fully automated underwriting process, by providing us new insights into the homes we’re insuring,” said State Auto President and CEO Mike LaRocco. “As a result, independent agents are able to spend more time offering the advice and counsel that makes them so valuable.”

“After working together very closely, we are thrilled that State Auto is a fully deployed customer and has found value in Cape Analytics’ property intelligence solution,” said Ryan Kottenstette, CEO at Cape Analytics. “Our risk-relevant information can empower insurers to reimagine how they run their business, improve customer experience, and even help them enact innovative practices like automated underwriting or pre-underwriting regions for proactive risk selection.”

Cape Analytics is the only solution available that offers comprehensive and accurate intelligence at time of quote, with the speed and breadth necessary to fundamentally improve underwriting processes. With Cape, State Auto can now instantly access contextualized intelligence related to their portfolio as well as comparative property data at the local and national level.

Cape Analytics’ property intelligence is derived by applying cutting-edge computer vision and deep learning algorithms to geospatial imagery and includes a targeted selection of rigorously-developed property attributes and loss-predictive signals such as Roof Condition Rating. This innovative offering is possible due to Cape Analytics’ global team of computer vision and data science PhDs, paired with leading industry expertise related to property risk.

