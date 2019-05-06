Smart Harbor stated that it will integrate its smart forms product, Smart Producer, with Vindati's insurtech platform to provide instant, customizable and bindable quotes.

The combination of Vindati’s business insurance products and technology, and Smart Harbor’s mobile and digital marketing capabilities will give agents the ability to grow their commercial lines book of business quickly and easily.

Vindati currently offers Builders Risk, Contractors Equipment, Cargo, Scheduled Commercial Property and Farm/Ranchowners Packages all from A.M. Best A rated carriers. Its platform, which provides an end-to-end digital experience, enables agents to quote, bind and issue for customers online in real-time. Vindati also plans to add Motor Truck Cargo and Construction/Transportation packages and can quickly stand up new products based on the seamless design of its solution.

By combining Smart Harbor and Vindati solutions into one seamless ecosystem, agents will be able to offer business prospects and customers a guided, personalized mobile insurance shopping experience and access to the highest quality commercial insurance companies. Agencies will also use Smart Harbor’s website, digital content, email marketing, social media and SEO services to target new markets and generate leads for these new insurance products.

“Most of the agencies we work with are looking to expand their commercial lines book, and a key component is the ability to offer an on-demand mobile shopping and service experience for small businesses,” said Jason Walker, managing partner of Smart Harbor. “We’re very excited about our partnership with Vindati, enabling us to bring quality niche products to our customers and new opportunities for them to differentiate their agencies online in ways that leverage their brands, unique customer service approaches and relationship with clients.”

“Business insurance is an expanding market. It’s also becoming more transactional, so it’s important to leverage technology and data to deliver the right products to the right customers at the right time. We’re focused on bringing together leading technology and integrated data and analytic tools in ways that are easily integrated into agents’ existing business and workflows that reduce the time and complexity it takes to complete underwriting and get a bindable quote,” said Hugh Burgess, Vindati’s CEO. “Our goal is to enable agencies to win more new business through an end-to-end digital experience.”

