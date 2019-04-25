Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty has acquired Schwarz Insurance Agency, a Wisconsin-based insurance agency.

Schwarz Insurance Agency was established in 1923 by Ray (R.J.) Schwarz. In the 1950s, R.J.’s sons, Don Schwarz and Bob Schwarz joined the company and continued to head the agency after Ray’s death in the 1970s.

Kathy Schwarz, an active employee in the agency since 1987 and a co-owner since 1993, has been named as partner and CEO of the company.

The Wisconsin-based insurance agency offers personal and commercial insurance ranging from auto and life insurance to healthcare and disability, with affordable premiums to work with any budget.

Based in Prairie du Sac, Schwarz administers more than $100m in premiums for business, home, auto, health, life, employee benefits and agribusiness.

Kathy Schwarz said: “I’ve always been proud of the fact that both employees and clients stay here forever. The incredible loyalty makes everyone here feel like family.

“I’ve known these people my whole life. There are people who have worked here since I was a teenager. The Schwarz family is much bigger than the people who share my last name.”

Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty president Marshal Seeman said: “We are proud and excited to bring Kathy and her successful and talented team into our family.”

With the acquisition, Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty has gained a foothold in the Midwestern insurance market. The clients of Schwarz will now be able to experience additional opportunities and increased market share in the state.

Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty executive vice president Eric Holtz added: “The addition of the Schwarz Insurance Agency gives us the regional knowledge, carrier relationships and most importantly, the client relationships to dominate the Midwest.”

Based in Boca Raton, Florida, Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty offers insurance products, like Medicare supplemental, long term care, term life, whole life, simplified whole life, universal life, survivorship life, and equity-indexed life insurance, as well as fixed, immediate, and equity-indexed annuities.