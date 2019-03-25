Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty has announced the acquisition of Kaercher Campbell & Associates Insurance Brokerage, headquartered in Culver City, California.

Kaercher Campbell & Associates has been serving the state of California for decades. They are built on the principles of providing superior customer service with quality insurance solutions to their customers. Dedicated to getting the best insurance products and services available, they have grown to be one of California’s leading independent insurance agencies. They offer personal and commercial insurance, from auto and life insurance to retirement plans and disability. KC&A excels in customer care with the ability to find the right plan for every need. This acquisition will strengthen Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty’s foothold in Southern California. Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty proudly serves their Southern Californian clients out of offices in Chatsworth, Westwood and Newport Beach.

Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc. continues to target high-quality independent agencies for geographic expansion and continued growth throughout the United States. With the addition of Kaercher Campbell & Associates Insurance Brokerage, Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc. will continue to reach new and current clients by helping them protect their most important valuables with not only the right insurance but with the right service for each client.

SHP&C offers:

All Personal Insurance lines

Private Client

Umbrella Coverage

Commercial, Trucking, Marine Insurance

Payroll

Employee Benefits

Human Capital Management

Professional Liability Insurance

Medical & Malpractice

Marshal Seeman, President of Seeman Holtz Property and Casualty, stated, “We were happy to work with Penny and her team to get this deal through quickly and efficiently. We are proud to bring in their high-quality staff and client relationships.” Eric Holtz, Executive Vice President, added, “One of our core strategic visions is to establish a strong presence in a community and continue to build. Our So Cal presence is one of the strongest in the country. KC&A is a perfect addition to our family”

Source: Company Press Release